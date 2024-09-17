MYSTERIOUS BLASTS: HUNDREDS Of Hezbollah Terrorists Are BLOWN UP In Israeli-Attributed Op

There was an unusual incident in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut, Lebanon, where Hezbollah’s headquarters are located when hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists were severely wounded in countless locations across Lebanon due to the explosion of communication devices.

A series of communication devices used by Hezbollah exploded simultaneously at several locations in Lebanon, including in the Dahiyeh neighborhood and the south of the country. These devices were intended for internal, encrypted messaging and several media reports are saying that Israel hacked the portable devices and caused them to explode.

A source told Reuters that he personally witnessed at least 10 Hezbollah terrorists bleeding from wounds caused by the blasts.

Yisrael Hayom reported that a Lebanese security source told an Arabic media outlet: “It’s impossible to count the number of areas in Lebanon where Hezbollah’s communication devices were blown up. The information suggests that the operations were carried out simultaneously and from more than one location. The breach was achieved using advanced technology, and the situation is very dangerous.”

The videos below show the moments the devices explode in various locations:

Earlier today, there were reports of frantic consultations within the security system, including discussions on how to respond to Hezbollah. These consultations are happening against the backdrop of a Shin Bet report on a thwarted attack that Hezbollah attempted to carry out against a former senior security official, as well as the decision by the war cabinet to make the safe return of northern residents to their homes an official war objective.

