Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

MYSTERIOUS BLASTS: HUNDREDS Of Hezbollah Terrorists Are BLOWN UP In Israeli-Attributed Op


There was an unusual incident in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut, Lebanon, where Hezbollah’s headquarters are located when hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists were severely wounded in countless locations across Lebanon due to the explosion of communication devices.

A series of communication devices used by Hezbollah exploded simultaneously at several locations in Lebanon, including in the Dahiyeh neighborhood and the south of the country. These devices were intended for internal, encrypted messaging and several media reports are saying that Israel hacked the portable devices and caused them to explode.

A source told Reuters that he personally witnessed at least 10 Hezbollah terrorists bleeding from wounds caused by the blasts.

Yisrael Hayom reported that a Lebanese security source told an Arabic media outlet: “It’s impossible to count the number of areas in Lebanon where Hezbollah’s communication devices were blown up. The information suggests that the operations were carried out simultaneously and from more than one location. The breach was achieved using advanced technology, and the situation is very dangerous.”

The videos below show the moments the devices explode in various locations:

Earlier today, there were reports of frantic consultations within the security system, including discussions on how to respond to Hezbollah. These consultations are happening against the backdrop of a Shin Bet report on a thwarted attack that Hezbollah attempted to carry out against a former senior security official, as well as the decision by the war cabinet to make the safe return of northern residents to their homes an official war objective.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BREAKING: Shin Bet Foils Hezbollah Plot To Assassinate Senior Israeli Official

IDF Eliminates Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander In Rafah

IMMINENT WAR? Cabinet Adds New War Goal: Returning Northerners To Their Homes

HEAR IT: Trump Recounts Assassination Attempt On Golf Course, Praises Secret Service And Witness

JOY AFTER TRAGEDY: The Paley Family Welcomes Birth Of Their Second Boy Born Since 2 Young Sons Were Murdered

Second Trump Assassination Suspect Was Tipped to FBI in 2019, Didn’t Fire or Have Line of Sight

Mazal Tov! Greta Thunberg Is Named As “Antisemite Of The Week”

Donald Trump to Visit Williamsburg: Secret Service Prepares for High-Profile Stop at Gottlieb’s Restaurant

Report: 2 Months Later, Yemen’s Hodeida Port Is Still Inactive

Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives Of 3 Members Of Jewish Family On Garden State Parkway

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network