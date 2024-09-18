SIT THIS ONE OUT: Ignoring 100’s Of Hezbollah Attacks, AOC Condemns Lebanon Explosions As A “War Crime”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has come under fire for her criticism of Israel’s covert actions in Lebanon. In a post on X, Ocasio-Cortez condemned the explosion of devices allegedly detonated by the Mossad, which, according to her, caused significant civilian casualties. She asserted that the devices were detonated “across a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians.”

AOC went further in her critique, claiming the attack “clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict.” She called for accountability, requesting “a full account of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology.”

The congresswoman also shared a post from fellow progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, in which he announced the filing of “Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to stop the sale of U.S. arms to Israel and end our complicity in this disaster.”

AOC has conveniently ignored Hezbollah’s indiscriminate firing of thousands of missiles and drones at northern Israeli communities, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents who are still displaced and living out of hotels. She has also completely ignored one specific missile attack which landed in the town of Majdal Shams, killing 12 Bedouin children. But when Israel blows up the devices of Hezbollah terrorists, she runs to condemn it as a “war crime.” Just in case you were wondering where her allegiances lie…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)