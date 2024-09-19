ARRESTED: Jewish-Israeli Recruited By Iran To Assassinate Netanyhau, Gallant, Bar

The Shin Bet on Thursday revealed that a Jewish-Israeli citizen was arrested in August 2024 for allegedly committing severe security offenses after being recruited by Iran to assassinate senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.

The suspect was twice smuggled into Iran and met with Iranian intelligence and security officials and received payments for carrying out missions.

The operation, carried out by the Shin Bet and the Lahav 443 unit of the Israel Police, revealed that the suspect, a businessman who had lived for an extended period in Turkey, maintained business and social ties with individuals of Turkish and Iranian descent.

As part of these connections, in April 2024, the suspect agreed, mediated by Turkish operatives Andrei Farouk Aslan and Gunaid Aslan, to meet with a wealthy businessman living in Iran named Eddy for the purpose of promoting business activities.

To facilitate the business dealings, he traveled to the city of Samandag in Turkey, where he met with two representatives sent by Eddy who conducted a phone call with him as Eddy was unable to leave Iran.

The investigation further indicated that in May 2024, the suspect traveled to Turkey, where he met with Andrei, Gunaid, and Eddy’s two representatives. After it became clear that Eddy could not leave Iran for Turkey, the Israeli suspect was smuggled by car through a land border crossing near the eastern Turkish city of Van into Iran, where he met Eddy and another person named Hajah, who was introduced as an operative on behalf of Iranian security agencies.

The Israeli and others traveled to Eddy’s home in Iran, where he was introduced as an Israeli citizen. During this meeting, Eddy outlined to the suspect various security missions within Israel for the Iranian regime, including: transferring money or a gun to predetermined locations, photographing crowded places in the country and sending them to Iranian agents, and threatening other Israeli citizens operating in the country on behalf of the Iranian regime who had not completed their tasks. The Israeli citizen requested to look into the matter.

It further emerged during the investigation that in August 2024, the Israeli suspect entered Iran for the second time, having been smuggled through the border crossing while hidden inside a truck cabin. During his stay at Eddy’s house in Iran, he met with additional Iranian intelligence operatives, who asked him to carry out terrorist activities for Iran on Israeli soil, including promoting assassination attempts against Netanyahu, Gallant, and Bar.

Iranian intelligence officials also requested to explore the possibility of targeting other high-profile individuals, such as former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other public figures as a form of revenge for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil in July 2024.

The Israeli suspect, in turn, demanded an advance payment of one million dollars before carrying out any action.

The next day, the Israeli suspect held another meeting with Iranian intelligence officials during which they reiterated their proposal to assassinate senior figures, discussed the possibility of him hiding funds in safe locations in Israel for others, and spoke about locating Russian and American figures to eliminate opponents of the Iranian regime in Europe and the United States while recruiting a Mossad operative to become a “double agent.” The suspect again insisted on an advance of one million dollars but the Iranian agents refused his request and informed him they would contact him in the future. Before leaving Iran, he received 5,000 euros for his participation in the meetings.

On September 19, 2024, the suspect was charged with severe security charges at the Be’er Sheva District Court.

A senior official in the Shin Bet stated: “This is a very serious affair that exemplifies the immense efforts of Iranian intelligence to recruit Israeli citizens for the advancement of terrorist activities in Israel. Security officials estimate that Iran will continue its efforts to recruit operatives in Israel for intelligence gathering and executing terrorist missions, including approaching individuals with criminal backgrounds to fulfill these tasks.”

“While Israel is at war on multiple fronts, an Israeli citizen has, on two separate occasions, traveled to an enemy state, met with Iranian intelligence agents, and expressed a willingness to carry out serious terrorist acts on Israeli soil. His actions have aided Iran and its intelligence apparatus in their campaign against Israel.”

“It is important to emphasize that cooperation between Israelis and Iranian agents during wartime constitutes a serious security offense, even if the motive for the contact is criminal or business-related.

“The Shin Bet takes any interaction of Israelis with Iranian agents very seriously, asserting that the initial pretext of a business engagement or criminal platform does not lessen the severity of the actions and the inherent risks, not to mention collaborating with these entities.

“The Shin Bet, in cooperation with Israel Police and other security bodies will continue its efforts to monitor and thwart Iranian activities aimed at recruiting and activating Israeli operatives – while ensuring that the offenders face justice.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)