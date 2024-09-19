5 Israelis Injured From Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack In Galil

Hezbollah fired two anti-tank missiles from Lebanon at the Upper Galil on Thursday morning, injuring five people.

The victims were treated at the scene and evacuated to nearby hospitals.

IDF forces responded with artillery fire at the source of the launches.

Overnight Wednesday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terror sites in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired over 60 rockets at Tel Chai and the Chermon area. Baruch Hashem there were no injuries. Some rockets were intercepted but others fell, causing fires.

Following two consecutive days of Israeli-attributed explosions of Hezbollah walkie-talkies and beepers in Lebanon, Israel is preparing for a major escalation in the north.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)