Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

5 Israelis Injured From Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack In Galil


Hezbollah fired two anti-tank missiles from Lebanon at the Upper Galil on Thursday morning, injuring five people.

The victims were treated at the scene and evacuated to nearby hospitals.

IDF forces responded with artillery fire at the source of the launches.

Overnight Wednesday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terror sites in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired over 60 rockets at Tel Chai and the Chermon area. Baruch Hashem there were no injuries. Some rockets were intercepted but others fell, causing fires.

Following two consecutive days of Israeli-attributed explosions of Hezbollah walkie-talkies and beepers in Lebanon, Israel is preparing for a major escalation in the north.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STONEWALLED: FAA Refuses To Say Whether It Told US Airlines To Suspend Their Flights To Israel

FOR SHAME: UN General Assembly Passes Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End “Unlawful Presence” In Gaza

The Federal Reserve Has Finally Lowered Rates. Here’s What Consumers Should Know

CROWN HEIGHTS: Tragic Petirah Of 15-Year-Old Bochur Menachem Mendel Bluming Z”L

FAKE NEWS: No Explosives Found At Trump Rally In Long Island [VIDEO]

TAKE TWO: Hundreds Of Hezbollah Radios Explode In Lebanon, Day After 4,000 Injured In Pagers Explosions

BRACING FOR ESCALATION: IDF Moves Elite IDF Unit From Gaza To North

About 500 Hezbollah Terrorists Lost Their Eyesight

How Did The Iranian “Ambassador” To Lebanon Lose An Eye In A Hezbollah Explosion?

Exploding Pagers Were Made By A Company In Budapest, Taiwan’s Gold Apollo Says

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network