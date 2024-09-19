HEZBOLLAH RETALIATES: Several Israelis Injured In Suicide Drone Attack In Galil

Hezbollah fired several explosive drones at Israel early Thursday afternoon, injuring several Israelis near the moshav of Ya’ara in the western Gail.

It is the second Hezbollah attack on Thursday which left casualties. Eight Israelis were injured, two seriously, in an anti-tank missile attack on Thursday morning.

The victims are being treated at the scene.

A drone also scored a direct hit on the moshav of Beit Hillel. Baruch Hashem, no one was injured but the impact sparked fires.

Another drone hit a house in Kiryat Shmona, which is largely empty of its residents. No one was injured in the incident.

