Update From Magen David Adom At 7:40AM

From 01:00 last night until now, after the shooting towards northern Israel, Magen David Adom teams have been called to treat 4 injured individuals due to shrapnel injuries, including: a 76-year-old male in moderate condition from a shrapnel wound to the upper body, a 70-year-old male, a 60-year-old male, and a 16-year-old female in mild condition, along with several mildly injured patients who were hurt while heading to a safe area, and those suffering from anxiety.

At 01:20, a report was received at Magen David Adom’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Gilboa region about a man who sustained a very minor scratch, apparently from a small intercept missile shrapnel near a village in the Lower Galilee. MDA EMTs and paramedics transported a 60-year-old male in very mild condition with a head injury to the English hospital in Nazareth.

Additionally, MDA teams treated several anxiety victims and individuals who were lightly injured while heading to a safe area, including: a one-month-old baby, two women in their thirties, and men and women in their seventies and eighties. The injured were taken to the Emek Hospital in Afula, the Italian hospital, and the English hospital in Nazareth.

This morning at 06:36, a call was received at the 101 Emergency Call Center in the Carmel region regarding an injury near a building in the Krayot region. MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment to a 76-year-old man in moderate condition with a shrapnel injury to his eye, a 70-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl in light condition with shrapnel wounds and evacuated them to Rambam Hospital. Additionally, MDA teams are treating lightly injured individuals who were hurt while heading to safe areas and anxiety victims in the Golan Heights, Lower Galilee, Acre, and Krayot regions.

MDA teams are on high alert and urge the public to call the emergency 101 number for any medical needs. They also call on the public, especially O and RH- blood type donors, to come and donate blood at the donation sites published on the MDA website. Pre-registration is recommended.