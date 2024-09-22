לא ימושו מפיך: “Not One Bochur Has Left,” Menahel Of Yeshiva In Northern Israel Says

The IDF’s Home Front Command has imposed restrictions on the residents of northern Israel – schools are closed and hospitals are operating underground – but the Kol HaTorah continues and yeshivos in northern Israel are continuing their usual intense Elul schedule.

On the other hand, the tense security situation cannot be ignored and some yeshivos are considering moving to central Israel if the situation worsens.

Moti Wizgan, the administrator of the Rechasim Yeshiva and deputy head of the Rechasim local council, spoke with Radio Kol B’Rama on Sunday and discussed how the yeshiva is dealing with the security concerns.

“We have 600 bochurim at the yeshiva,” Wizgan said. “We talked to the parents last night, many of whom are worried about the situation. As of now, none of the students have left the yeshiva. There are shelters in the basement of the building and we are continuing classes as usual.”

“The decision about whether to remain is up to the Rosh Yeshiva. If there’s a significant escalation, we might consider relocating the yeshiva to the center.”

Yediot Achronot military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua was also interviewed on the program and said: “The enemy is planning revenge, which could succeed, fail, or be thwarted. Residents won’t return to the north when there’s no security and as long the Radwan Force terrorists aren’t pushed back from the border. The Israeli decision was not to go to war. There are those in Israel still looking for a diplomatic solution.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)