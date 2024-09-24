LISTEN: 50 Rockets Explode One After The Other In Kiryat Shmona

Hezbollah fired a barrage of about 50 rockets at Kiryat Shmona and nearby areas on Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m., with several falling in the largely evacuated city, kindling fires.

Police received multiple reports of interceptor and rocket fragments falling in the city. One rocket scored a direct hit on a warehouse.

Baruch Hashem no one was injured but five firefighting teams were required to extinguish the many fires caused by the barrage.

Hear the rockets explode one after the other in Kiryat Shmona:

Shortly later, Hezbollah fired another barrage at the Galil.

Two rockets fired at Nahariya fell into the sea. A woman who was driving as a rocket fell in the Yarka area was lightly injured by shrapnel. A man who was also driving at the time was treated for shock.

The Galil Medical Center in Nahariya said on Tuesday morning that medical staff treated nine people who were lightly injured during the barrages at the western Galil, including four women injured in two car accidents during the sirens, one near Yarka and one near Nahariya.

A husband and wife were injured when a rocket fell near their car and three others were injured while running to shelters.

