More Foreign Airlines Suspend Flights to Ben-Gurion Airport Amid Ongoing Conflict


A growing number of foreign airlines are suspending flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. On Tuesday, Wizz Air, British Airways, and Azerbaijan Airlines canceled all flights to the airport, further tightening travel restrictions in and out of the country.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, announced on Monday that it would be extending its suspension of flights until at least October 14. This follows earlier suspensions implemented in response to Hamas’s October 7 attack and the subsequent conflict.

Many airlines had only recently resumed flights after halting them earlier this year due to the volatile security situation. However, amid renewed fighting and ongoing safety concerns, several international carriers are once again suspending services.

Travel advisories from various governments continue to discourage flights to the region due to heightened risks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



