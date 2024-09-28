Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Intercepts Houthi Missile, Shrapnel Lands Next To Beitar Illit


The Houthi terror group in Yemen fired a surface-to-surface ballistic missile at the Tel Aviv area on Shabbos afternoon.

The IDF intercepted the missile with the Arrow long-range missile defense system before it entered Israel.

Before the interception, air raid sirens wailed across central Israel due to the risk of falling interceptor shrapnel. Residents of Beitar Illit and southern Jerusalem heard the sounds of explosions.

On Motzei Shabbos the police said that shrapnel was found near Tzur Hadassah, right next to Beitar Illit. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured by the shrapnel.

The IDF previously intercepted a Houthi missile fired from Yemen on Thursday night. Earlier this month, a Houthi missile launched at Tel Aviv was only partially intercepted and fragments exploded near Ben-Gurion Airport.

Houthi missile fired at Tel Aviv.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



