FIRST STRIKE IN HEART OF BEIRUT: IDF Eliminates Three PLO Leaders

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) announced on Monday morning that three of its leaders were killed in an IDF strike in Beirut shortly after midnight.

The attack was Israel’s first strike within the city limits of Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, with previous strikes mainly executed in Dahieh, a suburb of Beirut and a Hezbollah stronghold.

The PFLP statement said that the three leaders were killed in a strike on the upper floor of an apartment building in the Kola district of Beirut.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)