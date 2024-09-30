Hamas Leader In Lebanon, UNWRA Employee, Eliminated In IDF Strike

The Hamas terror group announced on Monday morning that its representative in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif Abu Al-Amin, was killed in an IDF strike in the south of the country.

According to the statement, he was killed in an attack on his home in the Al-Bass “refugee camp” in southern Lebanon.

Abu Al-Amin, also known as Fatah Al-Sharif, was the chairman of the UNRWA teachers’ organization in Lebanon.

Hamas described him as the movement’s leader in Lebanon and a member of the leadership abroad.

According to the National News Agency in Lebanon, this is the first time the Al-Bass “refugee camp” has been attacked.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)