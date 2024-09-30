Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Leader In Lebanon, UNWRA Employee, Eliminated In IDF Strike


The Hamas terror group announced on Monday morning that its representative in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif Abu Al-Amin, was killed in an IDF strike in the south of the country.

According to the statement, he was killed in an attack on his home in the Al-Bass “refugee camp” in southern Lebanon.

Abu Al-Amin, also known as Fatah Al-Sharif, was the chairman of the UNRWA teachers’ organization in Lebanon.

Hamas described him as the movement’s leader in Lebanon and a member of the leadership abroad.

According to the National News Agency in Lebanon, this is the first time the Al-Bass “refugee camp” has been attacked.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



