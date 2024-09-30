TERRIFIED: Visibly Sweating New Hezbollah Leader Insists They’re Ready For An IDF Ground Invasion

In the first public statement by a Hezbollah official since the killing of the group’s leader, Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, declared that the terrorist organization is fully prepared for any potential ground operation by Israeli forces.

“We will face any possibility, and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land. The resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement,” Qassem said, visibly sweating during a speech from an undisclosed location in Beirut.

Qassem’s remarks follow the death of Hezbollah’s chief, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last Friday. Despite the heavy loss of its top leader and ongoing Israeli attacks, Qassem said that Hezbollah remains committed to its cause.

“Despite the losses of its commanders, the attacks against civilians throughout Lebanon, and great sacrifices, we will not budge from our position,” he declared. “We will continue to support Gaza and to defend Lebanon.”

According to Qassem, Hezbollah’s operations are proceeding according to plans already set in motion, and he described their current strikes on Israel as the “minimum” level of their capabilities. He also expressed confidence that despite the possibility of a protracted conflict, Israel would ultimately fail to achieve its goals.

The deputy leader praised Nasrallah, eulogizing him for his leadership and his popularity among Hezbollah supporters. He asserted that the group has already proven its resolve, pointing to recent rocket attacks on Haifa and the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, which he claims sent a million Israelis into bomb shelters.

Hezbollah has not previously claimed responsibility for the Maale Adumim attack. Qassem’s acknowledgment of the strike indicates the group’s willingness to escalate the conflict.

Looking forward, Qassem reassured Hezbollah supporters that the organization’s leadership structure remains intact despite Nasrallah’s death. A new secretary-general will be elected through the group’s internal processes, with Qassem noting that for every commander or official, there is always a replacement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)