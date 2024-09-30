Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERRIFIED: Visibly Sweating New Hezbollah Leader Insists They’re Ready For An IDF Ground Invasion


In the first public statement by a Hezbollah official since the killing of the group’s leader, Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, declared that the terrorist organization is fully prepared for any potential ground operation by Israeli forces.

“We will face any possibility, and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land. The resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement,” Qassem said, visibly sweating during a speech from an undisclosed location in Beirut.

Qassem’s remarks follow the death of Hezbollah’s chief, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last Friday. Despite the heavy loss of its top leader and ongoing Israeli attacks, Qassem said that Hezbollah remains committed to its cause.

“Despite the losses of its commanders, the attacks against civilians throughout Lebanon, and great sacrifices, we will not budge from our position,” he declared. “We will continue to support Gaza and to defend Lebanon.”

According to Qassem, Hezbollah’s operations are proceeding according to plans already set in motion, and he described their current strikes on Israel as the “minimum” level of their capabilities. He also expressed confidence that despite the possibility of a protracted conflict, Israel would ultimately fail to achieve its goals.

The deputy leader praised Nasrallah, eulogizing him for his leadership and his popularity among Hezbollah supporters. He asserted that the group has already proven its resolve, pointing to recent rocket attacks on Haifa and the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, which he claims sent a million Israelis into bomb shelters.

Hezbollah has not previously claimed responsibility for the Maale Adumim attack. Qassem’s acknowledgment of the strike indicates the group’s willingness to escalate the conflict.

Looking forward, Qassem reassured Hezbollah supporters that the organization’s leadership structure remains intact despite Nasrallah’s death. A new secretary-general will be elected through the group’s internal processes, with Qassem noting that for every commander or official, there is always a replacement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Pindrus: “The Funds You Cut To Yeshivos Is Exactly The Amount Moody’s Downgraded”

Cleveland Hatzalah Participates In MCI Drill At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport [PHOTOS]

NYT: Israel Sent Commandos Deep In Lebanon To Execute Intel Missions

NONE OF THEM CARE: Saudi Crown Prince: I Personally Don’t Care About The Palestinian Issue

THE TORCH HAS BEEN PASSED: Hagaon HaRav David Yosef Elected Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel

IS HE DEAD? Photo From IDF Underground Bunker Shows Question Mark On Photo of Sinwar

SIGNIFICANT NEWS: Gideon Sa’ar Announces New Hope’s Return to Netanyahu Government

$500 Travel Voucher Now Available For Bochurim Heading To Eretz Yisroel Early To Help Resolve Shidduch Crisis

IDF Confirms Strike Yemen On Sunday As Videos Show Massive Explosions [VIDEOS]

BD”E: Petirah Of HaRav Moshe Rubinstein ZT”L, Rosh Kollel Of Monsey’s Brisker Kollel [LEVAYA LIVESTREAM]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network