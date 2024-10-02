Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein Shlita: Guidelines on What Shuls Should Do re: October 7th Murders

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein shlita has recently issued his opinion on guidelines (see Vavei HaAmudim 28:1) for shuls as to what to do in order to commemorate the lives of the victims of the October 7th murder victims. His opinion was issued in response to a question on the topic put forth by Rabbi Yisroel Zev Cohen shlita, the Rav of Khal Adas Yeshurun in Chicago Illinois. Rav Cohen is a talmid of Rav Yitzchok Fagelstock zt”l and of BMG.

The four questions posed were:

What should our Shul do? Should we have a special Tefillah commemoration or should we inaugurate a special Mussar shiur in order to awaken hearts? On which day should it be done? According to the Hebrew calendar it would coincide with Simchas Torah, and we may not mourn on a Yom Tov. Furthermore, it would seem that we may not speak about such horrific things on Yom Tov because it would awaken tzaar on Yom Tov. In Chutz La’Aretz, where there are two days of Yom Tov, when should such a zaicher be made (assuming it was a shiur) – would it be on Shmini Atzeres or Simchas Torah? Is there any inyan to employ the secular date, October 7th, which in this year, 5785, would fall on the fifth of Tishrei?

Rav Zilberstein responded to the questions with the following points:

Rav Zilberstein further cited the Igros of the Chazon Ish (Vol. I #97) that – “establishing a fast day for generations is within the purview of a Rabbinic Mitzvah – which can only be established during the era of prophecy. And how can we, a generation where silence is preferable, dare to establish something for generations, the suggestion itself indicates that we are in denial of all of our sins and our lowly status. And, in a time that we are soiled in our sins and our faulty behaviors, that we are low and empty of Torah and naked of Mitzvos, let us not take actions beyond our stature – rather we should search within ourselves and repent. This is our obligation as its states (Yishayhu 58:8), “Is this not the fast I will choose? To undo the fetters of wickedness, to untie the bands of perverseness, and to let out the oppressed free, and all perverseness you shall eliminate.”

Rav Zilberstein explained this to mean that establishing such a day of fasting indicates that we consider ourselves as “Gedolim” capable of establishing things for generations. He further explained that the underlying cause of this is not the day per se, but rather our sins which pushed the scale, and what we must do is Teshuvah for our sins.

He further explained that all tragedies that happen in Eretz Yisroel are not new but a continuation of the exile (golus) and the Churban.

WHAT WE CAN DO

Rav Zilberstein further explained that we can do three things:

When we recite Yizkor (YH: which is done in most chutz la’aretz congregations on Shmini Atzeres rather than Simchas Torah) they should also say Yizkor for the victims of October 7th. The congregation should say, “Av HaRachamim” in unison. The Simchas Torah Kiddush should be less than that which is done each year.

