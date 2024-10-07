IDF Launches Massive Air Operation; 100 Fighter Jet Hit 120 Hezbollah Targets In One Hour

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted a large-scale aerial operation on Monday, striking more than 120 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon within an hour. The operation, carried out with the involvement of over 100 fighter jets, was based on precise IDF intelligence and targeted various units within the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The strikes hit key elements of Hezbollah’s infrastructure, including regional units of the Southern Front, the Radwan Forces, the Missiles and Rockets Force, and the Intelligence Directorate. These attacks are part of ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah’s command, control, and firing capabilities, while also providing support to ground forces in the region.

Hezbollah has embedded much of its military infrastructure within civilian areas, including homes, making operations challenging. Despite this, the IDF emphasized its commitment to conducting precise strikes aimed at eliminating threats to Israeli civilians.

