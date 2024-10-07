Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Launches Massive Air Operation; 100 Fighter Jet Hit 120 Hezbollah Targets In One Hour


The Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted a large-scale aerial operation on Monday, striking more than 120 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon within an hour. The operation, carried out with the involvement of over 100 fighter jets, was based on precise IDF intelligence and targeted various units within the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The strikes hit key elements of Hezbollah’s infrastructure, including regional units of the Southern Front, the Radwan Forces, the Missiles and Rockets Force, and the Intelligence Directorate. These attacks are part of ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah’s command, control, and firing capabilities, while also providing support to ground forces in the region.

Hezbollah has embedded much of its military infrastructure within civilian areas, including homes, making operations challenging. Despite this, the IDF emphasized its commitment to conducting precise strikes aimed at eliminating threats to Israeli civilians.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

THE YEAR OF WAR: IDF Details Operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and West Bank

HYD: IDF Announces Death Of Reserve Soldier Injured On Lebanese Border

BRIBERY: Biden Admin Offers Comp Package If Israel Refrains From Attacking Certain Sites In Iran

October 7 2024: 6 Lightly Injured, Shrapnel Falls In Kfar Chabad, Holon After Hamas Fires Barrage At Central Israel

H”YD: A Year Later: Idan Shtivi’s Family Is Informed He Was Murdered On Oct. 7

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed Fighting Hezbollah on Lebanese Border

WATCH: Kamala Harris Refuses To Call Netanyahu A “Close Ally” In Jaw-Dropping 60 Minutes Moment

OFF THE DEEP END: Deranged Commentator Compares Trump To Hitler For Helping Hurricane Victims [VIDEO]

WATCH: New Footage: Waves Of Iranian Missiles Fly Over Jordan

Report: Yahye Sinwar Knows He Will Die, Refuses To Negotiate As Iran Rejects Calls For More Help

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network