Home Front Command Eases Restrictions in Parts of Northern Israel, Allows Limited Educational Activities


Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Monday) at 7:00PM, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, it was decided that in the areas of the Lower Galilee, Southern Golan (in communities in the Emek HaYarden Regional Council) and Central Galilee (in some of the communities in the Lower Galilee Regional Council) the activity scale will be changed from Limited Activity to Partial Activity, meaning educational activities can be held in a place from which a standard protected space can be reached within the time available to reach shelter.

The rest of the country’s guidelines remain unchanged.



