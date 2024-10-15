Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

The New Drug That Saved The Life Of The Soldier Injured In The Drone Attack


One of the Golani soldiers who was injured on Sunday evening in the drone disaster received special treatment with a new drug, marking the first time it was used in Israel, Yisrael Hayom reported.

The soldier had suffered from a tear of the carotid artery in his neck. The new drug is called Kengreal, a blood thinner administered via infusion.

“Two of the injured soldiers who arrived yesterday had shrapnel wounds in their necks, with one of them having a shrapnel wound that created a hole in the carotid artery,” says Dr. David Orion, a brain catheterization specialist and the director of the Acute Stroke & Neuro-Endovascular/ Neuro-Interventional Unit and Stroke Center at Sheba Medical Center. “This is a dangerous situation because blood leaks into the neck tissues, creating a hematoma – a temporary stoppage of blood flow. The injured person is at risk of rapid deterioration because they might continue to bleed, which could lead to pressure on the airways, or the artery could become blocked, resulting in brain damage.”

“There is a need for quick repair of the artery, and this is done through the insertion of a stent, a mesh cylinder that seals the wall and closes the tear, either through the femoral artery or through the arm. However, the stent itself can cause another complication – the formation of blood clots nearby and blockage of blood vessels. Therefore, before inserting a stent, it’s necessary to give patients blood thinners. Until now, they were administered in pill form, which takes about 40 minutes to become effective.”

Kengreal, which allowed the doctors to repair the artery immediately after it was administered, likely saved the soldier’s life.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Two Israelis Arrested For Sabotage And Plotting Assassination Of Senior Figure For Iran

REGULAR ANIMALS: “Beating Us With Sticks:” Hamas Prevents Gazans From Evacuating To Humanitarian Area

MOVING: HaRav Chaim’s Son-In-Law Has Slept On A Piece Of Plywood Since October 7

TRAGEDY: Jewish Pilot From New Jersey Killed In Plane Crash

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed Fighting Hamas In Gaza

IDF Soldiers Build First Sukkah In Gaza Since 2005, Rabbinate Distributes 12,000 Sets Of Arba Minim

IDF Airstrike Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander Responsible For Anti-Tank Missile Attacks

The Soldiers Who Were Saved From The Drone Attack In The Zechus of “Mayim Achronim”

HUGE NEIS: Direct Hit On Car Seconds After Driver Leapt Out; Sirens Sound In Central Israel, Sharon Area After Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets

DEADLOCKED: NBC Poll Shows Trump And Harris In A Neck-And-Neck As Election Nears

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network