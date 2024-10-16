BIAS EXPOSED: CBS News Clobbered Over Edited Interview With House Speaker Mike Johnson [VIDEOS]

CBS News is once again under fire after House Speaker Mike Johnson accused the network of selectively editing portions of his interview on Face the Nation, which aired over the weekend. Johnson took to social media on Monday night, sharing three video segments on X that revealed how CBS cut out key parts of his responses, including criticisms of the Biden-Harris administration.

In a series of posts, Johnson highlighted the network’s decision to remove five minutes from his nearly 15-minute interview, which he claimed were crucial to his points on election integrity and disaster response.

“CBS has been under fire for selectively editing their interviews to PROMOTE Democrats and UNDERMINE Republicans,” Johnson wrote in one of his posts. “Yesterday, they chose to cut FIVE important minutes out of my nearly 15-minute interview.”

The portions removed from the interview included Johnson’s comments on the Biden administration’s handling of election laws and immigration. Specifically, CBS omitted his discussion of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a bill passed by the House aimed at ensuring only American citizens can vote.

“The Biden-Harris Admin let millions of illegal aliens in our country,” Johnson wrote in one post. “So, the House passed the SAVE Act to ensure only American citizens vote in American elections. CBS edited that out and focused on 2020 instead of immediate threats to election integrity.”

Johnson also showed how the network cut his remarks about the Biden-Harris administration’s legal actions against Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin for efforts to clean up the state’s voter rolls by removing non-citizens.

Johnson also took issue with the removal of his comments regarding Hurricane Helene and the administration’s response to victims in North Carolina, accusing CBS of downplaying his criticism of their disaster management efforts.

This incident comes just a week after CBS’s 60 Minutes was criticized for editing an interview with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Harris’s original answer on a question about the Israel-Hamas conflict, which was widely seen as rambling and incoherent, was shortened for the final broadcast, leading to accusations of the network covering for the vice president.

In response to the controversy surrounding the Face the Nation segment, CBS posted a transcript of the full interview with Johnson on Tuesday morning, nearly 48 hours after the edited version aired. However, this move has done little to quell criticism from conservatives, who see the edits as part of a broader pattern of media bias.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)