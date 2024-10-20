Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Leader’s Lavish Escape: Sinwar’s Wife Captured On Video With $32,000 Hermès Bag


The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, revealed footage allegedly showing slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing to a tunnel with his family on the eve of the October 7, 2023, attack. But what truly stands out in this video, Adraee noted, is not the tactical retreat of a terror mastermind—it’s the designer handbag his wife is seen clutching: a Hermès Birkin bag, reportedly worth $32,000.

While most residents of Gaza were supposedly struggling to scrape together enough for basic food, here is the wife of one of Hamas’ top leaders flaunting a luxury accessory reserved for the global elite. Adraee didn’t hold back, tweeting the obvious contrast between the lavish lifestyle enjoyed by the Sinwar family and the dire poverty that grips Gaza’s population, many of whom can barely afford daily necessities.

The footage has ignited a wave of online mockery and condemnation, with many questioning how a leader of a supposed “resistance” movement can live so extravagantly while his people suffer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



