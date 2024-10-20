Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
One Year Since the Massacre – What Are You Doing in Their Honor?

Communicated Content

It’s a day we’ve all been dreading – the one year mark since a massacre so horrible, so horrendous, none of us expected it. 

On Simchas Torah, one of the happiest, holiest days, thousands of lives were forever changed. 

Every single person who passed away on Simchas Torah is a kodesh – someone who gave up their lives al kiddush Hashem. 

And now, one year later, it’s our chance to honor and respect them. 

In hundreds of kibbutzim – just like those on the Gaza border, women don’t currently keep taharas hamishpacha. 

Why not? 

It’s just too hard. Too far. Too complicated. Too moldy. Too ugly. Too broken-down, decrepit, and unwelcoming for them to think of stepping foot inside. 

For these women, a luxury mikvah isn’t a luxury – it’s the only reason they’ll go. 

Increasing the kedushah in Eretz Yisroel means we have a country more ready for moshiach. 

Increasing the kedushah in Eretz Yisroel means stronger Heavenly protection.

Increasing kedushah in Eretz Yisroel has powerful, life-changing results – with thousands of women now keeping taharas hamishpacha. 

But it requires steady, ongoing commitment – from people like you, who care about the purity of fellow Yidden and the sanctity of Jewish homes in our holy land. 

When you make her mitzvah possible, the zechus is yours too. 

Every mikvah the Merkaz builds sees an immediate increase of – at least – double the appointments. 

As soon as you help build, more women in Eretz Yisroel will keep taharas hamishpacha. 

It’s really that simple. 

Before Simchas Torah – in their honor – can you commit to an increase in taharah with a donation of $219 ($18.25 a month)? 

When you make her mitzvah possible, the zechus is yours too.

In the merit of your mitzvah, may this Simchas Torah be celebrated with the ultimate joy – the coming of Moshiach speedily in our days. 




