WATCH: Trump Says Netanyahu’s Decision To Ignore Biden Key To Israel’s Success

At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, former President Donald Trump confirmed that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

During the rally, Trump ripped President Joe Biden for reportedly advising Netanyahu on military decisions. Trump said that Biden told Netanyahu, “don’t do this, don’t do that,” in reference to the war against Hamas and Hezbollah, but that Netanyahu ignored the advice.

“Bibi didn’t listen to him and I’ll tell you what, they’re in a much stronger position now than they were three months ago,” Trump said.

Trump highlighted recent Israeli military operations, including the assassinations of key terror figures, as evidence of Israel’s stronger stance. He added that during his conversation with Netanyahu, the Israeli leader expressed amazement at the military progress. “He said, ‘It’s incredible what’s happened,’ and I said, ‘It’s pretty incredible,’” Trump recounted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)