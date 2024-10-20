Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Trump Says Netanyahu’s Decision To Ignore Biden Key To Israel’s Success


At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, former President Donald Trump confirmed that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

During the rally, Trump ripped President Joe Biden for reportedly advising Netanyahu on military decisions. Trump said that Biden told Netanyahu, “don’t do this, don’t do that,” in reference to the war against Hamas and Hezbollah, but that Netanyahu ignored the advice.

“Bibi didn’t listen to him and I’ll tell you what, they’re in a much stronger position now than they were three months ago,” Trump said.

Trump highlighted recent Israeli military operations, including the assassinations of key terror figures, as evidence of Israel’s stronger stance. He added that during his conversation with Netanyahu, the Israeli leader expressed amazement at the military progress. “He said, ‘It’s incredible what’s happened,’ and I said, ‘It’s pretty incredible,’” Trump recounted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WHO’S NEXT TO DIE? The Terrorists Most Likely To Succeed Yahye Sinwar As Hamas Leader

Israel Worried About Potential Hostage Executions In Retaliation For Sinwar’s Death

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Hezbollah Attempts To Murder Netanyahu And Wife In Drone Attack On Caesarea Home

Eight IDF Soldiers Killed During First Days Of Sukkos in Lebanon and Gaza

YAHYA SINWAR IS DEAD! Hamas Terror Leader Killed By IDF In Gaza

TERROR: Police Officer Killed, Four Injured On Highway 4 Shooting Attack Near Yavne

Trump Advisors Stir Rumors Of Kamala Harris Replacement With Hillary Clinton Ahead Of Election

Israel Faces A Fierce And Evasive Foe In Hezbollah’s Drones

The New Drug That Saved The Life Of The Soldier Injured In The Drone Attack

SUKKOS UNDER FIRE: HaGaon HaRav Yosef Answers Wartime Shailos

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network