Former SodaStream CEO Offers $100,000 To Gazans Who Return Israeli Hostages Alive [VIDEO]

Former SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum has announced a unique initiative, offering $100,000 to Gazans who return living Israeli hostages. In a video message shared online, Birnbaum explained the reward, payable in cash or Bitcoin, and emphasized the urgency of action, setting a deadline of midnight Wednesday for the offer. He framed the offer as an opportunity for individuals in Gaza to take control of their futures, encouraging them to help end the suffering and turmoil caused by the ongoing conflict.

Birnbaum’s message coincides with flyers reportedly dropped over Gaza by the IDF, offering immunity to those who lay down their arms, as part of broader efforts to resolve the hostage crisis.

In his video, Birnbaum expressed sympathy for the hardships of the past year, urging Gazans to make a positive change by facilitating the return of captives, in exchange for both financial gain and the promise of safety.

