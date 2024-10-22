CENSOR REVEALS: Hezbollah Drone Damaged Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Home In Caesarea

A Hezbollah drone launched from Lebanon this past Shabbos struck Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea, causing minor damage to the property, the Israeli military censor revealed today.

According to reports, the drone’s impact cracked the glass of a bedroom window but did not penetrate the building. Netanyahu and his wife were not home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

An image of the damage, initially withheld from the public by the military censor, has now been released, showing the extent of the impact on the residence.

Shortly after the attack, Netanyahu acknowledged the incident, stating, “The agents of Iran who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake.” He further emphasized that the attack would not deter him from continuing the war, warning that those responsible for harming Israelis would face “a heavy price.”

