Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

CENSOR REVEALS: Hezbollah Drone Damaged Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Home In Caesarea


A Hezbollah drone launched from Lebanon this past Shabbos struck Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea, causing minor damage to the property, the Israeli military censor revealed today.

According to reports, the drone’s impact cracked the glass of a bedroom window but did not penetrate the building. Netanyahu and his wife were not home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

An image of the damage, initially withheld from the public by the military censor, has now been released, showing the extent of the impact on the residence.

Shortly after the attack, Netanyahu acknowledged the incident, stating, “The agents of Iran who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake.” He further emphasized that the attack would not deter him from continuing the war, warning that those responsible for harming Israelis would face “a heavy price.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Eliminates Hezbollah’s Chief Financial Official In Syria

Former SodaStream CEO Offers $100,000 To Gazans Who Return Israeli Hostages Alive [VIDEO]

Hezbollah Bribed UNIFIL Personnel and Used Cameras for Espionage, IDF Interrogations Reveal

WATCH: Jewish Children Dance In Sukkah In Iran

Israel Warns Hezbollah: IDF Will Destroy Beirut’s Dahiyeh if Israeli Leaders Are Targeted Again

Jewish Support for Democrats Hits 40-Year Low Amid Concerns Over Israel and Antisemitism

Seven Israelis Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran, Collecting Info On Targeted IDF Bases

DRUZE HERO: Col. Ehsan Daqsa, Commander Of IDF’s 401st Armored Brigade, Killed In Gaza

BD”E: R’ Aviezer Wolfson Z”L, Prominent Talmid Chochom And Composer Of “Ma Ashiv”, Niftar At 87

BD”E: Petirah Of Legendary Jewish Music Pioneer Yigal Calek Z”L At 80

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network