ELIMINATED: IDF Strikes Down Deputy Commander of Hezbollah’s Elite Radwan Forces

In a targeted airstrike based on intelligence, the IDF successfully eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces, in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.

Shahadi was known for orchestrating numerous attacks against Israel and was a key figure in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit, whose mission includes infiltrating Israel’s northern borders and executing the “Conquer the Galilee” operation.

This plan aims to advance Hezbollah’s presence into Israeli territory along the border. Shahadi also led the Radwan Forces’ activities in Syria between 2012 and 2017 and was involved in organizing attacks in southern Lebanon.

