US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal For Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Outlined In Draft Agreement

A draft agreement for a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah envisions a 60-day implementation period during which the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) would take control of southern Lebanon and work to disarm Hezbollah along the border, according to a report from Kan News. The proposal is part of a broader plan aimed at reducing hostilities and establishing lasting stability along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Under the proposed terms, the IDF would withdraw from Lebanon within seven days after hostilities cease, paving the way for the LAF to establish a significant presence in the area. The transition would be facilitated by UN peacekeepers, allowing the LAF to ultimately position approximately 10,000 troops along the border with Israel.

Following the 60-day period, Israel and Lebanon would begin indirect negotiations with US mediation to further implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a demilitarized zone free of Hezbollah’s armed presence, as well as to address ongoing border disputes.

A new oversight body, the International Monitoring and Enforcement Mechanism (IMEM), would be established to ensure compliance with the agreement. The IMEM, led by the US, would include key European and regional partners, such as Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, UNIFIL, and representatives from Middle Eastern countries, to monitor and enforce the terms of the ceasefire.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)