Oct. 7 Probe: No Betrayal, Hamas Obtained Info On IDF Via Cyber Ops

One of the reasons Hamas’s October 7 assault was so successful was the extensive intelligence information that Hamas had obtained on IDF operations, border security, and bases, causing many to believe that someone within the IDF had betrayed Israel and collaborated with the enemy.

However, Channel 12 News reported on Monday evening that an IDF investigation of the security failures that led to October 7 showed that Hamas obtained extensive information on the IDF via social media and cyber-attacks.

Hamas was able to obtain much information via the social media accounts of IDF soldiers, including photos of their bases and information about their operational activities.

Additionally, two years before the attack, Hamas began hacking IDF soldiers’ phones, obtaining sensitive information via their messages and photos.

The investigation also examined the IDF’s supply chain and found that Hamas hacked technical equipment purchases from outside providers. For example, Hamas hacked into thousands of security cameras at IDF bases that were purchased from China.

Most of the results of the investigation are still under a gag order but an official told Channel 12 that the probe revealed numerous security lapses and showed that the IDF must implement drastic changes regarding its information security.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)