Israel’s Conflicts Should End in Victory, Says Trump Spokesperson on President-Elect’s Foreign Policy

A spokesperson for President-elect Donald Trump stressed on Wednesday that Trump wants to see Israel secure “decisive victories” in its current conflicts. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12, Elizabeth Pipko, a representative for Trump, addressed concerns following Trump’s victory speech, in which he said, “I’m not going to start wars, I’m going to stop wars.”

Pipko clarified that Trump’s comments were not meant to suggest any limitations on Israel’s military actions, which include ongoing operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. “He wants the wars to end as soon as possible, but he wants it to end with a decisive victory [for Israel],” Pipko said, aiming to ease concerns in Israel that Trump might push for a ceasefire without Israel meeting its objectives.

She went on to criticize the Biden administration’s approach to Israel, describing it as insufficiently “decisive” in its support.

When asked about Trump’s stance on a potential Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Pipko declined to provide details, stating that Trump would express his views on the matter after taking office in January.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)