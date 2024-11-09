Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
RESCUE OP COMPLETE: Over 2,000 Israelis Returned To Israel On 10 Flights


The operation to rescue Israelis from the Netherlands in the wake of the pogrom against Jews on Thursday evening in Amsterdam has been completed, with over 2,000 Israelis returned to Israel on 10 rescue flights.

The Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the Transportation Ministry, the National Security Council, Israeli airlines El Al and Israir, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Airports Authority, the IDF, the police, and other security bodies worked together in coordinating the rescue operation.

During the operation, the Israeli embassy in the Netherlands opened a special command center in Amsterdam and a special command center was also established at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Jerusalem. Teams from the Israeli embassy in the Netherlands, led by Ambassador Modi Ephraim, and the Foreign Ministry’s staff in Jerusalem worked around the clock to ensure that every Israeli in the Netherlands was safe and no one who wished to return to Israel was left behind.

Five Israelis were hospitalized in Amsterdam after the attacks and were released after emergency medical treatment. Another 20 Israelis were lightly injured, and eight were treated at Sheba Medical Center upon their return to Israel.

Chabad shlichim in Amsterdam also assisted the Israeli victims of the attacks along with Israeli and Jewish organizations, including the Maccabi World Union, which opened an emergency assistance center in Amsterdam and helped hundreds of victims, including providing or locating food, hotels, transportation, and security. The Jewish Agency is also assisting the victims and sent an agency representative to Amsterdam.

