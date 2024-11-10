Report: Kushner Has Returned, Is Advising Trump On His New Administration

President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has returned to advise the president-elect on formulating his new administration, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday morning.

Kushner, one of the leading figures in Trump’s first term, was involved in many of its successes, including the Abraham Accords.

According to the report, which quotes a source familiar with the matter, Kusher is already actively involved in planning Trump’s second term.

Although Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump have mainly avoided political and public activities during the Biden term, Kushner spoke up about a month ago, slamming the Biden administration for its policies regarding Israel and the Middle East.

Kushner’s influence on Trump is especially significant following the latter’s announcement that two pro-Israel figures who were influential during his first term, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will not be joining his new administration.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)