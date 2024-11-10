Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: Kushner Has Returned, Is Advising Trump On His New Administration


President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has returned to advise the president-elect on formulating his new administration, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday morning.

Kushner, one of the leading figures in Trump’s first term, was involved in many of its successes, including the Abraham Accords.

According to the report, which quotes a source familiar with the matter, Kusher is already actively involved in planning Trump’s second term.

Although Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump have mainly avoided political and public activities during the Biden term, Kushner spoke up about a month ago, slamming the Biden administration for its policies regarding Israel and the Middle East.

Kushner’s influence on Trump is especially significant following the latter’s announcement that two pro-Israel figures who were influential during his first term, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will not be joining his new administration.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DESTROY THEM: FBI Thwarts Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump, Murder American Jews In New York City

THE DIFFERENCE TRUMP MAKES: Qatar Abruptly Tells Hamas Leaders They Are No Longer Welcome In The Country

YWN Calls for Global Boycott of Uber After Antisemitic Pogrom in the Netherlands

CHIEF RABBIS: El Al May Fly On Shabbos To Rescue Jews In Netherlands Following Pogrom

Local Authorities Ignored Warnings of Imminent Attacks on Israelis

HY’D: IDF Reserve Soldier Dies from Wounds Sustained in Southern Lebanon

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds Of Arabs Attack Jews In Coordinated Jihad; Jews Run Over, Stabbed, Thrown In Canal

WATCH: Democratic Strategist Julie Roginsky Slams Her Own Party: “Not the Party of Common Sense”

WATCH: Gazan Teen: “Every Gazan Civilian Participated In October 7”

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds of Muslims Coordinate Violent Attacks Against Israeli Soccer Fans

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network