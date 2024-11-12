Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Kindergarten Teacher Thanks Hashem For “Neis Shel Ha’Nissim”


Sarah Yasour, the head teacher at the kindergarten that was hit by an attack drone in the northern city of Nesher on Tuesday morning, was praised as a heroine for saving the lives of 20 children and the staff.

The neis was especially potent since for unknown reasons, no sirens sounded in the city and she brought the children into the shelter only as a precaution, saving their lives.

“We truly experienced a neis shel ha’nissim,” she said, thanking Hashem for the Hashgacha.

She also thanked her staff, saying: “It wasn’t only me, it was all the staff. Together we made an immediate decision, only because we heard a very faint and distant siren from the Krayot area (Haifa suburbs), and we said, ‘Fine, we’ll go into the bomb shelter.'”

“We were at the morning circle time with the children, all of us together, and when we heard the faint siren and I saw [an alert on my phone] that a drone had crossed into Israel, I said we’re not taking chances and within a few seconds, we all entered the bomb shelter. This decision simply saved us.”

The drone hit the kindergarten only a moment after they entered the shelter. “We suddenly heard a loud noise and realized it must be close by. We didn’t understand the magnitude of the neis until we left the shelter. It hit right where we were sitting.”

