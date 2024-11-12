Netanyahu Sends Message To The Iranian People: Khamenei Fears You More Than Israel – Don’t Lose Hope [VIDEO]

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a powerful message to the Iranian people, urging them not to lose hope and envision a future free from the oppressive rule of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In a direct address, Netanyahu shared his belief that ordinary Iranians hold the power to bring about change.

“A few weeks ago, I spoke directly to the people of Iran. Millions worldwide, including millions within Iran, viewed that message,” Netanyahu began, noting the significant responses received from Iranian citizens. “Today, I want to speak to you again.”

Netanyahu criticized Khamenei’s regime for its costly attack on Israel, estimating the recent missile assault at $2.3 billion. “Did he tell you how much that attack cost?” Netanyahu asked, highlighting the money “wasted on futile attacks” instead of supporting Iran’s infrastructure and economy.

“The missiles did marginal damage to Israel,” Netanyahu continued, “but what damage did they do to you? That sum could have added billions to your transportation and education budgets.” He emphasized the human cost, explaining how resources spent on attacks could instead provide world-class education, improved infrastructure, and healthcare in Iran.

Netanyahu painted a vision of a free Iran, where individuals could speak freely, raise their children with optimism, and benefit from advancements like Israel’s desalination technology. “Imagine how your children’s lives would look if billions of dollars were invested in them instead of wasted on wars that can’t be won,” he said.

“The tyrants of Tehran are the only force putting your family in danger,” Netanyahu asserted, addressing the economic toll and dangers posed by the regime’s actions. “Every day, that regime gets weaker. Every day, Israel gets stronger.”

He concluded with a hopeful message: “Zan, Zendegi, Azadi – Women, Life, Freedom. Don’t lose hope. Israel and others in the free world stand with you. I have no doubt that one day in a free Iran, Israelis and Iranians will build a future of prosperity and peace.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)