WATCH: “The Most Important Thing is to Bring Back the Kidnapped,” Herzog Tells Biden In Oval Office

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog met with outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House today, where the two leaders discussed pressing issues related to the ongoing regional conflict and security concerns.

During the meeting, held in the Oval Office, Herzog stressed Israel’s top priority, saying, “The most important thing now is to return the kidnapped people.” Biden affirmed his support, replying, “I agree.”

In a symbolic gesture, President Herzog presented Biden with a special gift: a Jerusalem stone found at the foot of the Har Habayis, bearing Biden’s name in Hebrew – “Yosef.”

