WATCH: HaMekubal Asks HaRav Shternbuch: “How Can We Sweeten The Din?”

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch’s great-grandchild recently got married and one of the Sheva Brachos was held at his home.

HaMekubal HaRav Yitzchak Meir Morgenstern attended the simcha and took the opportunity to ask HaRav Shternbuch: “What can we do to sweeten [the din] of the war and other dinim?”

HaRav Shternbuch responded that we should increase limmud Torah – and even the addition of a few minutes a day of limmud Torah has the koach to sweeten and even revoke dinim.

Rafael Schwartz filmed the encounter:

