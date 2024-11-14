Afghanistan’s Last Jew Arrives in Israel After Years in Exile

Zebulon Simantov, known as Afghanistan’s last remaining Jew, arrived in Israel last week after spending three years in Istanbul following his dramatic rescue from Kabul in September 2021. Simantov’s relocation to Israel was prompted by health concerns, according to U.K.’s Jewish News. He will now settle in Ashdod, where he joins his ex-wife, daughters, and five siblings.

Simantov, who had lived for decades in Kabul maintaining the city’s defunct shul, was evacuated in a complex rescue mission led by Israeli-American businessman Moti Kahana. Simantov.

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, the Chabad rabbi in Istanbul and chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis of Islamic States, played a key role in coordinating support for Simantov. Despite extensive negotiations, Simantov’s evacuation was complicated by his demands for financial compensation to leave, reportedly seeking as much as $150,000 before finally agreeing to depart.

Simantov’s departure became urgent after the Taliban regained control of Kabul in August 2021, and his neighbors, part of the persecuted Hazara minority, pleaded for his help in escaping. Though he initially planned to evacuate 18 people, Simantov sought to include over 100 individuals. After further negotiation, Kahana’s team managed to transport 31 people, including Simantov.

As part of the rescue arrangement, Simantov was required to grant a get to his estranged wife in Israel, whom he had not seen in over 20 years.

