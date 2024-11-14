IDF Commando Brigade Conducts Targeted Raids on Hezbollah Positions in Southern Lebanon

IDF Commando Brigade units, including Egoz, Maglan, and Duvdevan soldiers, are carrying out precise ground operations on new enemy targets in southern Lebanon, supported by detailed intelligence. These limited raids are taking place in dense, mountainous terrain, where Hezbollah has set up “combat compounds,” some within civilian villages used to launch rocket attacks on Israel.

During one of the operations, troops discovered a 32-barrel rocket launcher aimed at Israel, as well as a range of additional weapons and combat equipment. All of these items were confiscated and destroyed, while IDF forces continue to eliminate threats from both the ground and the air.