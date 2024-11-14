HaGaon HaRav Hirsch: “The Attorney-General Wants To Destroy Eretz Yisrael”

The Rosh Yeshivah of Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, spoke harshly against Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who this week ordered the IDF to begin sending 7,000 draft orders to bnei yeshivos, including those learning full-time, and encouraged criminal sanctions against those who ignored the summons.

Speaking to a group of yeshivah bochurim, HaRav Hirsch said: “The Attorney-General wants to destroy Eretz Yisrael.”

A person who was present in the room told JDN News that HaRav Hirsch also told the bochurim: “It’s a mitzvah for you to be draft-dodgers.”

The Rosh Yeshivah added: “They don’t understand that without the Olam HaTorah, the land will spit them out.”

Baharav-Miara has made it her personal mission to fight the Olam HaTorah, drafting lomdei Torah, using an obscure legal clause to strip yeshivos of their funding, and even targeting Chareidi babies and toddlers.

