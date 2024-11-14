IRGC Chief: “The World’s Armies Are Rushing To Help Israel But It Won’t Help Her”

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Iran’s vow to carry out a severe retaliatory attack against Israel for its attack on the Islamic Republic on October 26.

Iranian sources told Sky News Arabia that Iran has postponed Operation True Promise 3 in order to “negotiate” with President-elect Donald Trump, who reportedly is formulating a plan to topple the Iranian regime.

However, Israel’s Walla reported that General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned Israel on Thursday to “wait for revenge.”

Speaking at a military exercise in Tehran, Salami claimed that “all the armies of the world are rushing to help Israel but it won’t help her,” and warned that a war of historic proportions may develop.

Salami warned that “it’s a mistake for the Zionists to think that eliminating the heads of the organization will lead to its disappearance. We are targeting our weapons at the Zionists and will continue to fight them to the end. We will not allow them to control the Muslims’ fate. Our response will be severe. You will receive painful blows. Wait for revenge.”

Despite Salami’s threats, Iran is unlikely to carry out another attack on Israel from its soil as Israel destroyed about 90% of its air defense systems. According to a Yisrael Hayom report on Thursday, Israel’s attack also reduced Israel’s missile production capacity to only a tenth of its previous capacity.

Israeli officials believe that Iran will try to compensate for its reduced capabilities at home by reinforcing its proxy forces in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, not only with weapon systems but also by establishing terror militias.

Israeli security officials warn that the Islamic Republic is continuing its quest for an alternative plan to Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces invading Israel from Lebanon, such as an invasion from Syria and/or Jordan, chalilah.

