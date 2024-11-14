Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IRGC Chief: “The World’s Armies Are Rushing To Help Israel But It Won’t Help Her”


Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Iran’s vow to carry out a severe retaliatory attack against Israel for its attack on the Islamic Republic on October 26.

Iranian sources told Sky News Arabia that Iran has postponed Operation True Promise 3 in order to “negotiate” with President-elect Donald Trump, who reportedly is formulating a plan to topple the Iranian regime.

However, Israel’s Walla reported that General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned Israel on Thursday to “wait for revenge.”

Speaking at a military exercise in Tehran, Salami claimed that “all the armies of the world are rushing to help Israel but it won’t help her,” and warned that a war of historic proportions may develop.

Salami warned that “it’s a mistake for the Zionists to think that eliminating the heads of the organization will lead to its disappearance. We are targeting our weapons at the Zionists and will continue to fight them to the end. We will not allow them to control the Muslims’ fate. Our response will be severe. You will receive painful blows. Wait for revenge.”

Despite Salami’s threats, Iran is unlikely to carry out another attack on Israel from its soil as Israel destroyed about 90% of its air defense systems. According to a Yisrael Hayom report on Thursday, Israel’s attack also reduced Israel’s missile production capacity to only a tenth of its previous capacity.

Israeli officials believe that Iran will try to compensate for its reduced capabilities at home by reinforcing its proxy forces in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, not only with weapon systems but also by establishing terror militias.

Israeli security officials warn that the Islamic Republic is continuing its quest for an alternative plan to Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces invading Israel from Lebanon, such as an invasion from Syria and/or Jordan, chalilah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Biden Discussed American Hostages in Gaza with President-elect Trump in Oval Office Meeting

Conservative Lawyer Claims Trump Has A “Bonkers Plan” To Confirm Unpopular Cabinet Picks

גבורה: Widowed, Homeless & Her Only Child In Gaza: Lena Embraced Emunah, Shabbos & Kashrus

MAILBAG: Please Address The Crisis Of Kedusha Among Yeshiva Bochurim Like Myself

MAGA Loyalists Call On Ron DeSantis To Appoint Lara Trump To Marco Rubio’s Senate Seat

Trump’s Israel Ambassador Pick Huckabee Signals Support for Annexation of Yehuda and Shomron

FIRST AMSTERDAM, NOW PARIS: Antisemitic Rioters Go Berserk In France Ahead Of Scheduled Soccer Game Against Israel

ONE BIG SCAM: Harris Campaign Handed Antisemite Al Sharpton $500K Ahead Of Softball Interview

Trump Picks Tulsi Gabbard As Director Of National Intelligence, Marco Rubio For Secretary Of State, Matt Gaetz For AG

CIA Officer Asif Rahman Charged with Leaking Classified Documents on Potential Israeli Strike Against Iran

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network