Netanyahu’s Chief of Staff Tzahi Braverman Suspected of Forgery and Record Tampering


Tzahi Braverman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, is under investigation for alleged forgery and illegal alteration of official records in the Prime Minister’s Office concerning Netanyahu’s actions during the initial moments of the October 7 Hamas invasion, Hebrew media outlets report after a court lifted a gag order on the affair.

Braverman is suspected of modifying the documented time when Netanyahu first received an update via phone call from his military secretary about the unfolding situation. According to Ynet, the time was altered from 6:40 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.

Earlier today, Braverman was questioned under caution by the Lahav 433 major crimes unit of the police for three hours regarding his role in the alleged misconduct.

The investigation was initiated after Maj. Gen. Avi Gil, the military secretary at the time, sent a memo to the Attorney General detailing the allegations, as reported by Channel 13.

Further allegations suggest that Braverman may have blackmailed an IDF officer to alter records by threatening him with a sensitive video recording. These claims have not yet been investigated.

