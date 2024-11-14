AFTER IDF ATTACK: Iran Is Building A “Defensive Tunnel” Linking Metro Stations To Hospital

Iran is building a ‘defensive tunnel’ in Tehran in the wake of the IDF attack on the Iranian capital on October 26, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported this week.

The tunnel, under construction near the city center, will connect the Tehran Metro stations to the Imam Khomeini Hospital Complex, providing direct underground access to the medical facility, the largest in the country. The Tehran Metro is the largest metro system in the Middle East.

“For the first time in the country, a tunnel with defensive applications is being built in Tehran,” the transportation director at the Tehran City Council told Tasnim.

Tehran was heavily targeted during Israel’s attack on October 26, including two secret military sites near the capital city. Israel also attacked an S-300 air defense battery stationed at Imam Khomeini International Airport, which protects parts of the capital.

Satellite photos of two military bases near Tehran showed that sites there that Iran used in its ballistic missile manufacturing were destroyed.

