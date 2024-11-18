Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Families Of October 7 Hamas Attack Victims Sue Iran And Its Terror Groups in US Court


Families of American victims of the October 7 Hamas-led attacks have filed a lawsuit in a U.S. federal court against Iran and terror organizations associated with it, alleging Tehran’s direct involvement in the massacre. The suit includes secret documents showing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) funneling millions of dollars to Hamas.

Attorney Gary Osen, representing several plaintiffs, cited a 2022 document revealing discussions between senior Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Khalil al-Hayya about a mutual defense agreement with other Iran-backed groups. The document reportedly shows Hamas requested $7 million monthly from Iran to “mobilize and prepare” for confrontations, with funds allegedly used to plan the October 7 attack, according to The New York Times.

The suit names Iran, the IRGC, Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine but excludes Qatar, Turkey, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, despite references to Hamas funding from these nations.

Among the 37 families in the lawsuit is Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s incoming ambassador to the U.S., whose son Moshe was killed in battle in Gaza. The families, including relatives of those killed, kidnapped, or emotionally impacted, seek financial compensation under the U.S. Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and Anti-Terrorism Act.

