MUST WATCH VIDEO: Former Hostage Confronts UCLA Encampment Leader Over Praise of October 7 Massacre

Former Israeli hostage Moran Stella Yanai confronted UCLA encampment leader Aidan Doyle, who previously praised the October 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. Yanai, who was kidnapped and held by 13 Hamas terrorists during the assault, recounted her harrowing ordeal in a direct and emotional appeal to Doyle, who avoided eye contact throughout the exchange.

Speaking with raw emotion, Yanai described the unimaginable horrors she witnessed, saying, “Do you know how many bodies I saw? Do you know how much violence was taken on me?” She detailed the brutal violence she endured and emphasized that the attack targeted innocent civilians, many of whom had gathered for a music festival.

Her testimony served as a pointed challenge to Doyle’s past statements lauding the massacre. Yanai’s words brought the human cost of the event into sharp focus, directly addressing the consequences of the violence.

“I am asking you, as a person, do you support these actions?” Yanai asked, her voice steady yet charged with the weight of her experience.

Doyle was visibly uncomfortable throughout Yanai’s remarks, unable to even make eye contact with her as he was slammed with the truth.

