IDF Uncovers Hezbollah Underground Terrorist Network in Southern Lebanon

The IDF announced the discovery of extensive underground terrorist infrastructure linked to Hezbollah, containing dozens of launchers, rockets, and other weapons.

The 226th Reserve Brigade, operating under the 146th Division, has been conducting targeted ground raids in southern Lebanon aimed at neutralizing threats to Israel’s northern communities. During recent operations, troops uncovered hidden combat compounds, rocket launchers, mortars, and stockpiles of military equipment used in attacks against Israel over the past year.

Among the findings was an elaborate underground network featuring storage areas for weapons, living quarters, and even a kitchen stocked with food supplies. IDF troops have since dismantled these facilities and continue to locate and neutralize additional terrorist infrastructure in the region.

The raids are part of Israel’s broader efforts to counter Hezbollah’s activities and ensure the security of its northern border.