Netanyahu: Israel to Reassess Iran Strategy with Trump Administration

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday that Israel’s approach to addressing Iran’s nuclear program will be reevaluated in coordination with the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Netanyahu indicated that Israel’s ability to act against Iran would be revisited once Trump assumes office in January.

Addressing concerns over recent Iranian ballistic missile attacks, Netanyahu clarified that Israel’s decision to refrain from targeting certain Iranian sites was not due to pressure from the United States. He stressed, according to the Knesset readout, that the decision was independent of any ultimatum from Washington.

Netanyahu also updated lawmakers on Israel’s efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. He revealed that Israel is pursuing deals to free a limited number of hostages, offering financial incentives and safe passage to those in Gaza willing to facilitate their release.

Despite these efforts, Netanyahu described the negotiation conditions set by Hamas as unacceptable. The group has demanded a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and recognition of its continued control over the territory. Netanyahu rejected these terms outright.

The prime minister highlighted Israel’s progress in its campaign against Hamas. While he reported significant success in dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure, he acknowledged only partial success in crippling the group’s governing structures, including its control over humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza.

