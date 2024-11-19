5 Injured: Hezbollah Fires Barrages At Central, Northern Israel As US Envoy Arrives In Beirut

Red alert sirens blared in central Israel and northern Israel at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, including Netanya, Herzliya, Hadera, Ra’anana, Kfar Saba, and the surrounding areas.

After scanning the areas, the police said that they are at the scenes of two sites where missiles hit open areas, near Kfar Yona and in the Beit Lid area, both in the Sharon area in central Israel. There is an IDF base in Beit Lid.

Four people were lightly injured after windows shattered in a “concrete building” in Beit Lid. The building was not identified.

Also, shrapnel from an interceptor missile fell in the central Israeli town of Kadima-Tzoran, causing damage but baruch Hashem no injuries.

Shortly later, Hezbollah fired another barrage of about 25 rockets at northern Israel. One rocket hit a home in Karmiel, causing damage and lightly injuring a woman.

U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Tuesday to advance negotiations for a ceasefire deal between and Hezbollah. Hochstein is expected to receive Lebanon’s final response to the deal and transfer it to Israel.

Kfar Yona:

Kadima-Tzoran:

The IDF stated that “following the alerts activated in the Dan, Sharon, and Menashe areas, about five launches were detected crossing from Lebanon. Some were intercepted, and falls were identified. Details are under investigation.”

Additionally, the IDF updated that “about 10 launches were identified in the Upper Galil area crossing from Lebanon. Some were intercepted, and the others fell in open areas.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)