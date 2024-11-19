Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Why Did HaGaon Harav Shternbuch Recite Avinu Malkeinu?


HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch occasionally recites Avinu Malkeinu on random days apart from Yamim Noraim and fast days.

According to those close to him, since the start of the war, HaRav Shternbuch recites Avinu Malkeinu when there are reports of many people injured and/or killed.

On Tuesday, HaRav Shternbuch decided to say Avinu Malkeinu in the small Shacharis minyan held in his home in Har Nof, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

“The Rav is mamash broken from the situation in which Jewish blood is spilling like water,” one person close to the Rav told Kikar. “Although it’s not a new thing for the Rav to recite the tefillah passuk by passuk, this time it’s a rare case and we apparently need a lot of Rachamei Shamayim.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



