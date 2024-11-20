Israel Proposes Sanctions Relief To Assad To Halt Arms Flow To Hezbollah

Israel is proposing that the US lift some sanctions from Syrian President Bashar Assad in exchange for his cooperation with Russia in halting the transfer of arms across the Syrian border to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Lebanese daily Al Joumhouria, reported on Tuesday.

According to Al Joumhouria, which is affiliated with the opposition movement against Hezbollah, potential sanctions relief is also aimed at securing Russia’s involvement in stopping the flow of arms across the border, with a goal of Moscow cooperating with Assad to close the “Iranian highway” connecting Iran via Iraq and Syria to the Hezbollah stronghold neighborhood of Dahieh in Beirut.

Earlier this month, Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer paid a secret visit to Moscow to advance the negotiations. Israeli security officials are aware that Russia has influence with Hezbollah, Syria, and Iran—and Moscow wants a ceasefire.

In Moscow, Dermer promised that he would ask the US to freeze sanctions on Assad, as well as Syrian and Russian companies.

This idea was first raised during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term and a similar multi-stage plan that was supported by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was launched. However, the plan was stalled after the change of governments in both Israel and the US, with the Biden administration adamantly opposed to any move to legitimize Assad.

When Naftali Bennett entered the position of prime minister, he was updated on the plan but he decided against advancing it, believing that it wasn’t feasible. In any event, the plan would have been stalled after Russia invaded Ukraine and its ties with the US deteriorated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)