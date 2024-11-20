Former Senior Navy Officer Among Suspects In Flares Fired Near PM Netanyahu’s Home

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court has authorized the publication of the names of three individuals arrested for firing flares near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea last weekend

One of the suspects is Rear Adm. (res.) Ofer Doron, a former senior Navy officer who made headlines last year for refusing to participate in volunteer reservist duty as a protest against the government’s planned judicial overhaul. His refusal led to his suspension from the reserves.

The other two suspects have been identified as Amir Sadeh and Itai Yafeh, both veteran anti-government protesters.

According to reports from Channel 12 news, the suspects claimed during police questioning that the incident was not an intentional attack on Netanyahu’s home. They claimed that they had tested the flares to ensure they would not head toward the residence but that wind conditions redirected their trajectory.

No injuries or damage were reported from the incident, and the prime minister and his family were not at home at the time.

The three suspects remain in detention as investigations continue.

