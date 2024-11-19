Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY”D: IDF Reservist Killed, 3 Seriously Injured In Hezbollah Drone Attack in Southern Lebanon


The IDF announced that a military reservist was killed and three other soldiers were seriously injured in a Hezbollah drone attack in southern Lebanon on Tuesday morning.

The fallen soldier was identified as Sgt. First Class (Res.) Omer Moshe Gaeldor hy”d, 30, a member of the Golani Brigade’s logistics unit from Yerushalayim.

According to an initial IDF investigation, the incident occurred during a logistics supply operation in southern Lebanon. A drone, armed with explosives and launched by Hezbollah, struck the soldiers, killing Gaeldor and wounding the others.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



