H’YD: 800TH FATALITY: IDF Announces Death Of Reservist In Gaza Strip


The IDF on Wednesday morning announced the death of an IDF reserve soldier in Gaza.

He was identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Roi Sasson, H’yd, 21, from Mevaseret Tzion, a town outside Jerusalem. He served in the Nachshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade in Gaza and was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the same incident, the commander of the Nachshon Battalion, Lt. Col. Yoel Glickman, was seriously injured.

Sasson’s death increases the death toll of IDF soldiers since October 7, 2023, to 800.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



