Erlich’s Family Disputes IDF’s Claim That He Entered Lebanon As A Civilian

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi launched an investigation on Thursday following the severe incident in which 71-year-old Ze’ev Erlich, H’YD, was killed by terrorists in southern Lebanon on Wednesday. A 20-year-old soldier was killed in the incident and two officers were wounded, one seriously and one moderately.

The encounter with the terrorists occurred in an area under IDF control since earlier operations, an area 5-6 kilometers from the border, overlooking Tyre. Erlich, z’l was armed and wearing protective gear but according to the IDF, he was classified as a civilian and his presence there violated military orders.

The two fallen soldiers began to survey an ancient fortress near a mosque at a high point on a ridge, unaware that two terrorists were hiding there. The terrorists opened fire from close range, killing Erlich and another soldier.

However, Erlich’s family disputes the IDF’s claim that he entered Lebanon as a civilian. “Contrary to the IDF spokesperson’s claims, we clarify that he was enlisted and treated in the field as a soldier,” his brother, Yigal Amitai, told Ynet. “He was fully recognized as a soldier, entering Lebanon with the IDF’s approval and accompaniment, albeit for archaeological research, as he always did in Yehudah and Shomron.”

Halevi appointed a team of experts following the incident to examine and strengthen operational discipline and military culture in combat, headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Moti Baruch. The team will focus on forming a detailed situational evaluation regarding the enforcement of operational discipline, orders and military procedures, codes of conduct, and norms practiced in military units on the two main combat fronts – north and south.

Additionally, the team will assess how proper military culture is implemented within the combat units in these two sectors and will formulate practical recommendations for strengthening discipline and military culture in combat in general.

In addition, another military investigation was launched, headed by the commander of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin as well as an investigation by the military police.

